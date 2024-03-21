United Bangladesh to tackle mighty Palestine in FIFA World Cup qualifier

Bangladesh National Football Team who will take on Palestine at the Jaber Al Ahmad International Stadium in Kuwait City on Thursday in a FIFA World Cup Qualifier match, relying on the team unity.
The match will kick off at 12.30am Bangladesh standard time on Friday.
Bangladesh players acknowledge the uphill battle ahead, recognising the superior strength of the Palestinians. The national team took part in an intensive two-week long preparatory camp at the King Fahd Sports City Stadium in Saudi Arabia ground ahead of the tough battle.
Palestine are 86 places ahead of Bangladesh in the FIFA ranking. But in the current qualifier, both teams are searching for the first win. Bangladesh earned a 1-1 draw against Lebanon in the second match although they started the second round with a 7-0 defeat to Australia.
Forward Rakib Hossain, who scored against the Maldives in the first phase of the qualifying round, believes that they will get few chances to attack the Palestinians.
But he is not completely giving up hopes as the team's solidarity and unity is making him confident. The Bangladesh coach and players have focused on how Bangladeshi defenders can tackle the Palestinians’ attack.
“We started preparation in the Saudi Arabian soil where we also played two warm-up games. Overall, we can say that we’ve managed to finish the camp well. Everyone has taken proper preparation and I hope the team will do well,” said Rakib.
“Our coach has worked on both defence and attack. The forwards will try to score when they get chances. Today we had a video session on the opponents’ strengths and weaknesses. We know that they are strong. We will try to give our best. Our forwards will try to score when we get chances.” Rakib added.
The good understanding between the forwards is making Rakib optimistic of a good showing.