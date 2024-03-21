United Bangladesh to tackle mighty Palestine in FIFA World Cup qualifier

Bangladesh National Football Team who will take on Palestine at the Jaber Al Ahmad International Stadium in Kuwait City on Thursday in a FIFA World Cup Qualifier match, relying on the team unity.

The match will kick off at 12.30am Bangladesh standard time on Friday.

Bangladesh players acknowledge the uphill battle ahead, recognising the superior strength of the Palestinians. The national team took part in an intensive two-week long preparatory camp at the King Fahd Sports City Stadium in Saudi Arabia ground ahead of the tough battle.

Palestine are 86 places ahead of Bangladesh in the FIFA ranking. But in the current qualifier, both teams are searching for the first win. Bangladesh earned a 1-1 draw against Lebanon in the second match although they started the second round with a 7-0 defeat to Australia.

Forward Rakib Hossain, who scored against the Maldives in the first phase of the qualifying round, believes that they will get few chances to attack the Palestinians.