More than 140 Rohingya arrive in Indonesia's North Sumatra

More than 140 Rohingya have arrived in Indonesia's North Sumatra province over the weekend, state news agency Antara reported on Monday, adding to a surge of arrivals of members of the Myanmar Muslim minority to Indonesia.

The group, consisting mostly of women and children, arrived by boat in North Sumatra's Deli Serdang area late on Saturday, according to the Antara report that cited a police officer.

The arrivals came after the military said last week its navy vessel had driven away a boat carrying Rohingya in waters further north off Sumatra, as the persecuted ethnic minority faces growing hostility and rejection in Indonesia.