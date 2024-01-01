    বাংলা

    More than 140 Rohingya arrive in Indonesia's North Sumatra

    The group, consisting mostly of women and children, arrived by boat in North Sumatra's Deli Serdang area late on Saturday, a report said

    Reuters
    Published : 1 Jan 2024, 12:27 PM
    Updated : 1 Jan 2024, 12:27 PM

    More than 140 Rohingya have arrived in Indonesia's North Sumatra province over the weekend, state news agency Antara reported on Monday, adding to a surge of arrivals of members of the Myanmar Muslim minority to Indonesia.

    The group, consisting mostly of women and children, arrived by boat in North Sumatra's Deli Serdang area late on Saturday, according to the Antara report that cited a police officer.

    The arrivals came after the military said last week its navy vessel had driven away a boat carrying Rohingya in waters further north off Sumatra, as the persecuted ethnic minority faces growing hostility and rejection in Indonesia.

    More than 1,500 Rohingya have landed in Indonesia since November, according to data from the United Nations' refugee agency (UNCHR).

    For years Rohingya have been leaving Myanmar, where they are generally regarded as foreign interlopers from South Asia, denied citizenship and subjected to abuse.

    They depart usually for Indonesia or neighbouring Malaysia from November to April, when the seas are calmer.

    Indonesia, the world's largest Muslim-majority country, is not a signatory to the 1951 United Nations Convention on Refugees, but has a history of taking in refugees if they arrive.

    RELATED STORIES
    Rohingya refugees rescued by fishermen are seen on a boat behind a patrol boat near the coast of Seunuddon beach in North Aceh, Indonesia, Jun 24, 2020.
    Indonesia navy drives away boat carrying Rohingya
    Over 1,500 Rohingya have landed in Indonesia since November, facing increasing hostility and rejection from locals
    Two suspects, a Bangladesh national and a Rohingya, stand while an Aceh police official, Fadillah Aditiya Pratama speaks during a news conference, after smuggling at least 400 Rohingyas refugees in early December, at a police office in Banda Aceh, Aceh province, Indonesia, December 27, 2023.
    Indonesian protesters storm refugee shelter
    The United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) says it in a statement it is deeply disturbed to see a mob attack on a site sheltering vulnerable refugee families
    Rohingya Muslims rest on a beach after they land in Blang Raya, Pidie, Aceh province, Indonesia, December 10, 2023.
    About 400 Rohingya land in Indonesia, adds to surge of recent arrivals
    Prior to Sunday's arrivals, the United Nations' refugee agency (UNHCR) said that 1,200 Rohingya people, a persecuted minority from Myanmar, had landed ashore in Indonesia since November
    A wooden boat that carried Rohingya Muslims is seen off the coast in Sabang, Aceh province, Indonesia, November 22, 2023. REUTERS
    Some 170 Rohingya land in Indonesia in latest boat arrival
    The latest boat arrivals in recent weeks have brought more than 1,000 Rohingya people from Myanmar's Muslim minority to the country

    Opinion

    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps
    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India