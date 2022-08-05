    বাংলা

    ASEAN 'deeply disappointed' by limited progress in Myanmar peace plan

    ASEAN is "deeply disappointed" by the limited progress made by Myanmar's military rulers in implementing a peace agreement

    Reuters
    Published : 5 August 2022, 04:00 AM
    Updated : 5 August 2022, 04:00 AM

    Southeast Asia's regional bloc ASEAN is "deeply disappointed" by the limited progress made by Myanmar's military rulers in implementing a peace agreement to end the conflict in the country, a communique issued by its foreign ministers said.

    The communique on Friday recommended that the Association of Southeast Asian Nations' summit in November assess progress on implementing the "five-point consensus" by military authorities in Myanmar "to guide the decision on the next steps".

    RELATED STORIES
    ASEAN warns on risk of Taiwan 'miscalculation', ready to help dialogue
    ASEAN warns on risk of Taiwan 'miscalculation'
    The regional bloc calls on all major powers to de-escalate tensions over Taiwan
    Little-known modified Hellfire missiles likely killed al Qaeda's Zawahiri
    Little-known Hellfire missiles likely killed al Qaeda's Zawahiri
    Two Hellfire missiles fired from a drone killed the al Qaeda leader, causing surprisingly little damage. They may be a version of the missile shrouded in secrecy
    Al-Qaeda's Zawahiri survived harsh mountains, killed in posh Kabul locality
    Zawahiri survived harsh mountains, killed in posh Kabul locality
    The al-Qaeda chief moved to a ‘very safe place’ in Kabul a few months after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan last year, a senior leader of the radical group says
    Myanmar activists say detained Japanese filmmaker attended protest
    Myanmar activists say detained Japanese attended protest
    The activists and Myanmar media reports have identified the Japanese man as Toru Kubota

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher