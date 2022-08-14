    বাংলা

    Tropical depression Mulan triggers flash floods at Thai-Myanmar border towns

    The flood water, which had mostly receded on Sunday, inundated more than 2,000 households amid the tropical depression

    Reuters
    Published : 14 August 2022, 09:21 AM
    Updated : 14 August 2022, 09:21 AM

    Heavy rains from Tropical depression Mulan caused flash floods on Saturday, with towns at the Thai-Myanmar border submerged after rising water levels breached an earthen dam in Myanmar's Shan State, local media reported.

    The flood water, which had mostly receded on Sunday, inundated more than 2,000 households in Mae Sai township in Thailand's northern Chiang Rai province as well as Myanmar's Tachilek border town, local media Thai PBS reported.

    A Thai official said an earthen dam located 37 kilometers north of the border was breached since Friday causing waters of the Sai river to rise rapidly and triggering the flood.

    "The dike along the river that used to keep water levels under control were breached and water overflowed into the streets and people's homes," Narongphol Kid-arn, the mayor of Mae Sai, said.

    "In some parts, the water was at waist and chest levels," he said.

    Thai PBS footage show relief personnel wading through flooded streets to distribute food to people stranded in their homes in Mae Sai. There were no reports of casualties.

    Separately, Thailand's National Water Command Centre on Saturday issued a warning that heavy rain in Laos could cause water levels in the Mekong River to rise by up to two meters between Aug 14 - 18.

    RELATED STORIES
    Indonesians must prepare for a potential fuel price hike, minister says
    Indonesians must prepare for fuel price hike: minister
    The government is looking to control the country’s ballooning energy subsidies amid high global oil prices, a cabinet minister says
    Indonesia asks Pertamina to limit subsidised fuel sales
    Indonesia limits subsidised fuel sales
    The state energy firm is still waiting for government rules on fuel sales and distribution
    Lack of trust, political will shackling Myanmar peace process, ASEAN envoy says
    Lack of trust, political will stifling Myanmar peace process: ASEAN
    The Southeast Asian bloc will keep shunning the country’s ruling generals, unless they engage opponents and make concrete progress, a special regional envoy says
    ASEAN slams progress on Myanmar peace plan at talks overshadowed by Taiwan
    ASEAN slams progress on Myanmar peace plan
    ASEAN is "deeply disappointed" by the limited progress made by Myanmar's military rulers in implementing a peace agreement

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher