Myanmar's neighbours dismayed over 'highly reprehensible' executions

Myanmar's Southeast Asian neighbours issued a stinging rebuke on Tuesday of the ruling military's execution of four political activists, calling it "highly reprehensible" and destructive to regional efforts to de-escalate the crisis.

The 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), which includes Myanmar, said it was "extremely troubled and deeply saddened by the executions", as well as by their timing, just a week ahead of the bloc's next meeting.

"While the complexity of the crisis is well recognised and the extreme bellicose mood can be felt from all corners of Myanmar, ASEAN as a whole has called for utmost restraint," Cambodia, this year's ASEAN chair, said in an unusually strong statement.

"The implementation of the death sentences just a week before the 55th ASEAN ministerial meeting is highly reprehensible," it said, adding it showed the junta's "gross lack of will" to support ASEAN's UN-backed peace plan.

The military, which seized power in a coup last year, announced in state media on Monday that it had executed the activists for aiding "terror acts" by a civilian resistance movement, Myanmar's first executions in decades.