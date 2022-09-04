    বাংলা

    Malaysia ex-PM Mahathir, 97, discharged from hospital after COVID treatment

    The 97-year-old was admitted to the National Heart Institute after testing positive for the coronavirus

    Reuters
    Published : 4 Sept 2022, 04:48 AM
    Updated : 4 Sept 2022, 04:48 AM

    Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad was discharged from hospital on Sunday after being admitted for COVID-19, his office said in a statement.

    The 97-year-old, who served for more than two decades as premier and is still an active lawmaker, has a history of heart troubles. He has had heart attacks and bypass surgeries.

    Mahathir, admitted to the National Heart Institute on Wednesday after testing positive for the coronavirus, will remain quarantined at home until Tuesday, the statement said.

    He has received at least three doses of COVID vaccine, the last known shot in November 2021, according to earlier comments from him and government officials.

    The nonagenarian, a trained physician, underwent an elective medical procedure in January and was readmitted to the hospital later that month for treatment. The National Heart Institute did not say at the time what procedure he had undergone.

    After serving as prime minister for 22 years until 2003, Mahathir returned as premier at the age of 92 in 2018 after leading the opposition coalition to a historic win, defeating the party that he had once led. His government collapsed in less than two years due to infighting.

    RELATED STORIES
    Myanmar jails Britain's former ambassador and spouse for a year
    Myanmar jails ex-UK envoy, spouse for a year
    Vicky Bowman and her Burmese husband Htein Lin were arrested for staying at an address different to the one she had registered under
    Legal cases against Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi
    Legal cases against Suu Kyi
    The ousted Myanmar leader has been detained since a coup early last year and has already been sentenced to more than 17 years in prison
    Myanmar's Suu Kyi gets more jail, hard labour for election fraud
    Suu Kyi gets 3 years in jail for electoral fraud
    The deposed Myanmar leader has been detained since a coup in February 2021 and has already been convicted of several offences
    Malaysia's former first lady Rosmah sentenced to 10 years in jail for graft
    Malaysia's former first lady gets 10 years in jail for graft
    Police found 12,000 individual items of jewellery, 567 luxury handbags, 423 watches and $26 million in cash at properties linked to Rosmah Mansor and her husband Najib Razak

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher