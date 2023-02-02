    বাংলা

    'I feel my eyes burn': Thailand says stay indoors as air pollution spikes

    The concentration of small and hazardous airborne particles known as PM2.5 in the capital was at 14 times the level recommended by the World Health Organisation

    Reuters
    Published : 2 Feb 2023, 11:35 AM
    Updated : 2 Feb 2023, 11:35 AM

    Air pollution in Bangkok and neighbouring Thai provinces spiked past safe levels on Thursday, prompting authorities to urge people to stay indoors and avoid strenuous outdoor activity.

    The concentration of small and hazardous airborne particles known as PM2.5 in the capital was at 14 times the level recommended by the World Health Organisation (WHO), making it the sixth-worst in the world, according to IQAir, a Swiss air quality tracking platform.

    The country's pollution control department said "stagnant weather conditions" were exacerbating vehicle emissions and seasonal fires on agricultural lands.

    "We have to intensify (efforts to tackle pollution) by encouraging people to work from home. For schools...they might have to avoid outdoor activities in order to prevent impacts on children's health," the department's director general said in a news conference.

    Residents complained of poor visibility and having trouble breathing.

    "I feel my eyes burn. I can barely see when I have to ride a motorcycle against the wind," said Kanjanaporn Yampikul, a 51-year-old motorcycle taxi rider.

    The WHO recommends that average annual readings of PM2.5 should be no more than 5 micrograms per cubic metre after changing its guidelines last year, saying that even low concentrations cause significant health risks. The level in Bangkok and the surrounding areas is currently 70.5 micrograms per cubic metre.

    Every year, exposure to outdoor air pollution is estimated to cause 4.2 million premature deaths, according to the WHO.

    RELATED STORIES
    Filipino activists stage a protest in solidarity with Myanmar citizens, two years since Myanmar's military coup, outside the Embassy of Myanmar in Makati City, Philippines, Feb 1, 2023.
    Protesters mark Myanmar coup anniversary
    The country’s military is due to issue a statement that may decide whether to extend a state of emergency, ahead of a promised poll this year
    Aye Chan, a former factory worker turned resistance fighter who lost his leg fighting against the military, stands on crutches as he poses next to his prosthetic leg during an interview with Reuters in an undisclosed location, Jan 27, 2023.
    Two years on, Myanmar coup takes a 'catastrophic toll'
    Some 1.2 million people have been displaced and over 70,000 have left the country, according to the United Nations
    Myanmar's junta chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, who ousted the elected government in a coup on February 1, 2021, presides over an army parade on Armed Forces Day in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo
    Myanmar invited to regional meeting co-chaired by US
    Myanmar launched a military operation in 2017 that forced at least 730,000 Rohingya from their homes and into Bangladesh
    A view of the city skyline in Singapore December 31, 2020.
    Disillusioned at home, super-rich Chinese set their sights on Singapore
    With its tax-friendly regime and seen as politically stable, Singapore has long been a haven for ultra-rich foreigners

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher