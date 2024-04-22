Bangladesh to sign letter of intent for FTA talks with Thailand during Hasina’s Bangkok visit

Bangladesh and Thailand will sign a letter of intent to start negotiating a free trade agreement (FTA) to boost trade during Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's visit to Bangkok.



Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud briefed the media at the ministry on Monday about the bilateral visit scheduled to start on Wednesday at the invitation of Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin.





She will also attend the 80th session of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP) during the five-day visit.





Besides the letter of intent on FTA, the two countries will also sign four agreements and memoranda of understanding or MoU.