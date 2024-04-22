Bangladesh to sign letter of intent for FTA talks with Thailand during Hasina’s Bangkok visit

Bangladesh and Thailand will sign a letter of intent to start negotiating a free trade agreement (FTA) to boost trade during Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's visit to Bangkok.
Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud briefed the media at the ministry on Monday about the bilateral visit scheduled to start on Wednesday at the invitation of Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin.
She will also attend the 80th session of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP) during the five-day visit.
Besides the letter of intent on FTA, the two countries will also sign four agreements and memoranda of understanding or MoU.
Bangladesh always has a large trade deficit with Thailand with the South-East Asian nation exporting various types of products to Bangladesh. So, the government has been seeking trade benefits to send several products to Thailand and cut the gap.
According to the data of the Bank of Thailand, its trade with Bangladesh was more than $1.18 billion in 2023, including Bangladeshi products worth only $90 million sent to Thailand.
In 2022, Bangladesh sold $83 million goods to Thailand, but imports from the country reached $1.17 billion.
Foreign ministry officials said the government believes that the free trade agreement can play a role in reducing this huge gap in bilateral trade.
Hasina's visit will see the signing of three MoUs on visa exemption for official passport holders and mutual cooperation on energy, tourism and customs.
Besides the expansion of trade through the start of the FTA talks, other matters of common interest, especially in the areas of investment, tourism, energy, land and maritime connectivity and development, will be discussed in detail during the visit, Mahmud said.
“Opportunities for discussion will be created as well,” he remarked.
He said that Bangladesh and Thailand can achieve mutual benefits by utilising the “immense” potential of the tourism sector through joint activities and exchange of expertise in human resource development, Buddhist circuit tourism promotion and investment in tourism areas.
“This collaboration in the tourism industry will create significant economic growth and employment opportunities in both countries. Besides this, visa exemption for official passport holders of Bangladesh and Thailand will facilitate communication between government officials of both countries and they will be able to attend meetings, seminars and trainings.”
Thavisin will officially welcome Hasina by providing a guard of honor on Apr 26.
After that, there will be a bilateral meeting between the two prime ministers at the Government House of Thailand. Hasina will attend a state lunch to be organised by Thavisin on the same day.
Hasina will also meet King Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida at the Royal Palace of Thailand during the visit.
"Overall, the prime minister's visit is significant for both countries as it will open new doors of cooperation between the two friendly nations." Mahmud said.
Hasina will address the UN Agenda 2030 and Sustainable Development Goals at the opening of the 80th session of UNESCAP on Apr 25 before the start of the bilateral formalities.
United Nations Under-Secretary and Executive Secretary of ESCAP Armida Alisjahbana will pay a courtesy call on Hasina that day.
Mahmud said Bangladesh will seek the cooperation of Thailand, an important member of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations or ASEAN, on resolving the Myanmar Rohingya refugee crisis.
Bangladesh will “strongly” urge Thailand to consider its application for the 'Sectoral Dialogue Partner' status of ASEAN.
"ASEAN member states, including Thailand, will be urged to play a more active and effective role in the ongoing political conflict in Myanmar and in ensuring the speedy repatriation of the Rohingya," the foreign minister said.
There will be discussions during the visit to increase communication between Thailand and Bangladesh, the foreign minister said.
"We will definitely discuss maritime trade and other issues.”