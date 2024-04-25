Tangail saree among 14 Bangladeshi products awarded GI Certification

The Directorate of Patents, Designs, and Trademarks (DPDT) under the industries ministry organised the event.

The industries minister praised Bangladeshi workers for making unique products, which have gained global recognition.

These products are a testament to Bangladesh's unique environment and skilled artisans, he said.

It is important to maintain their quality and ensure they are preserved for the future, the minister added.

“We need to act now to promote GI products globally. They'll be showcased at Bangladesh missions abroad, airports, and key locations nationwide. Also, they'll be featured in fairs at home and abroad. District and Upazila administrations, along with DPDT, Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation, and Small and Medium Enterprise Foundation, can help develop and promote these products.