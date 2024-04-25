Tangail saree among 14 Bangladeshi products awarded GI Certification

The government has awarded Geographical Indication (GI) certificates to 14 renowned Bangladeshi products, including Tangail sarees.
Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun presented the certificates to the respective organisations at the Foreign Service Academy on Dhaka's Bailey Road on Thursday.
Besides Tangail saree, GI certificates were also awarded to:
- Sagar bananas of Narsingdi,
- Rosogolla of Gopalganj,
- Porabari chomchom of Tangail,
- Rosomalai of Cumilla,
- Teeler khaja of Kushtia,
- Black Bengal Goat,
- Haribhanga mango of Rangpur,
- Agar of Moulvibazar
- Agar ator of Moulvibazar,
- Monda of Muktagacha,
- Date jaggery of Jashore,
- Sweet betel leaf of Rajshahi, and
- Nakshi Kantha of Jamalpur.
The Directorate of Patents, Designs, and Trademarks (DPDT) under the industries ministry organised the event.
The industries minister praised Bangladeshi workers for making unique products, which have gained global recognition.
These products are a testament to Bangladesh's unique environment and skilled artisans, he said.
It is important to maintain their quality and ensure they are preserved for the future, the minister added.
“We need to act now to promote GI products globally. They'll be showcased at Bangladesh missions abroad, airports, and key locations nationwide. Also, they'll be featured in fairs at home and abroad. District and Upazila administrations, along with DPDT, Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation, and Small and Medium Enterprise Foundation, can help develop and promote these products.
Industries Secretary Zakia Sultana said, "We've identified 500 products eligible for GI recognition. Though a bit delayed, we've started effective initiatives. Our goal is to safeguard and patent these GI products."
Earlier, a whirlwind of controversy arose after India's industries ministry received GI recognition for a saree named 'Tangail Saree of Bengal', with the approval of the World Intellectual Property Organization.
In a Facebook post, the Indian Ministry of Culture asserted that the Tangail saree originated from West Bengal, a claim that contradicts the saree's deep-rooted association with Bangladesh’s Tangail.
The move sparked a backlash in Bangladesh, with saree merchants, legal experts, and rights advocates questioning how India could claim the GI recognition for the Tangail saree, given that Tangail is a region in Bangladesh and the handloom saree is a distinctly Bangladeshi product.
In response to the controversy, Bangladesh's government agencies took action, with the Tangail district administration submitting a GI recognition application for the sarees on Feb 6. The application was subsequently approved and officially gazetted by the DPDT.