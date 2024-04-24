    বাংলা

    PM Hasina leaves Dhaka for Thailand

    She is headed to Bangkok at the invitation of her Thai counterpart Srettha Thavisin

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 24 April 2024, 04:52 AM
    Updated : 24 April 2024, 04:52 AM

    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has departed Dhaka for Bangkok at an invitation from her Thai counterpart Srettha Thavisin.

    Assistant Press Secretary to the Prime Minister Gulshahana Urmi said that she left on a Bangladesh Biman flight shortly after 10am on Wednesday.

    The prime minister will also attend the 80th session of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP) during the five-day visit.

    According to the Foreign Ministry, this will be the first visit of the head of government of Bangladesh to Thailand in 52 years of diplomatic relations. The visit is "significant" for both countries in the context of opening a "new window of cooperation" between the two friendly states, the foreign ministry said.

    Thai Prime Minister Shretha Thavisin will officially welcome Sheikh Hasina in Bangkok. She will be given a red carpet reception at the airport. The two prime ministers are scheduled to have a bilateral meeting at the Government House of Thailand later in the day.

