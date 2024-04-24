PM Hasina leaves Dhaka for Thailand

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has departed Dhaka for Bangkok at an invitation from her Thai counterpart Srettha Thavisin.

Assistant Press Secretary to the Prime Minister Gulshahana Urmi said that she left on a Bangladesh Biman flight shortly after 10am on Wednesday.

The prime minister will also attend the 80th session of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP) during the five-day visit.