Thailand has yet to decide on indicting ex-PM Thaksin in royal insult case

Thai authorities have postponed until next month a hearing with influential former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra on whether to indict him over a royal insult complaint, officials said on Wednesday.

The complaint by the royalist military that ousted the government of Thaksin's sister stemmed from an interview he gave to foreign media in 2015. Thaksin, 74, denies the accusations and has repeatedly pledged his loyalty to the crown.

The next hearing has been set for May 29 because the investigation into the complaint has not been completed, Prayut Phetkhun, the spokesperson for Thailand's attorney-general, told a press conference.

"The results of the investigation have not been completed in all dimensions," he said.

Thailand forbids criticism of its royalty with a lese-majeste law that is one of the world's strictest of its kind.

The billionaire, who was convicted of abuse of power and conflicts of interest, was released on parole in February after six months in detention.