Thailand rolls out red carpet for Hasina

Thailand has rolled out the red carpet for Sheikh Hasina upon the arrival of the Bangladesh prime minister in Bangkok on a six-day official visit.
On her arrival at Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok at 1:08pm local time on Wednesday, Hasina was received by Puangpet Chunlaiad, minister attached to the Thai Prime Minister's Office.
She is visiting the southeast Asian nation at the invitation of her Thai counterpart Srettha Thavisin.
She was given a guard of honour and a 19-round gun-salute at the airport, the state-run Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha reported..
Assistant Press Secretary to the Prime Minister Gulshahana Urmi earlier said that Hasina left Dhaka on a Bangladesh Biman flight shortly after 10am.
The Bangladesh premier will hold bilateral talks with Thavisin and also attend the 80th Session of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP).
Bangladesh and Thailand will sign a number of cooperation documents including a letter of intent on negotiations for a free trade agreement.
The countries are likely to sign an agreement on visa exemption for official passport holders, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on energy cooperation while two more MoUs on tourism sector cooperation and duty related mutual cooperation to expand the relations, Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud said.
On Apr 26, Hasina will be formally received by Thavisin while a ceremonial guard of honour will be accorded to her.
On the same day, the Bangladesh leader will hold bilateral talks with Thavisin at the Government House following a private meeting between the two leaders.
She will witness the signing of the documents, participate in a joint press conference and then attend a state lunch to be hosted by her Thai counterpart in her honour there.
During the visit, the prime minister will have a Royal audience of Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua and Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshan, King and Queen of the Kingdom of Thailand at the Palace.
Hasina is scheduled to attend the 80th Session of ESCAP and deliver a speech on April 25.
On the same day, the Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations and ESCAP Executive Secretary Armida Salsiah Alisjabana will call on the prime minister.
The premier is expected to return home on Apr 29.