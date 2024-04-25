Thailand rolls out red carpet for Hasina

Thailand has rolled out the red carpet for Sheikh Hasina upon the arrival of the Bangladesh prime minister in Bangkok on a six-day official visit.

On her arrival at Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok at 1:08pm local time on Wednesday, Hasina was received by Puangpet Chunlaiad, minister attached to the Thai Prime Minister's Office.

She is visiting the southeast Asian nation at the invitation of her Thai counterpart Srettha Thavisin.

She was given a guard of honour and a 19-round gun-salute at the airport, the state-run Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha reported..

Assistant Press Secretary to the Prime Minister Gulshahana Urmi earlier said that Hasina left Dhaka on a Bangladesh Biman flight shortly after 10am.

The Bangladesh premier will hold bilateral talks with Thavisin and also attend the 80th Session of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP).

Bangladesh and Thailand will sign a number of cooperation documents including a letter of intent on negotiations for a free trade agreement.