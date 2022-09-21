Thailand arrests Myanmar military-linked businessman suspected of drug trafficking

Thai authorities said on Wednesday they had detained a Myanmar tycoon suspected of drug trafficking, who three sources said was linked to the upper echelons of Myanmar's ruling military junta.

Tun Min Latt, 53, was arrested in the Thai capital Bangkok in a dawn raid last week along with three Thai nationals on charges of conspiracy to traffic narcotics and money laundering, said Thailand's deputy police spokesperson Kissana Phathanacharoen.

"Police are in the process of requesting the court for pre-trial detention," Kissana told Reuters by phone.

Three sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters that Tun Min Latt, who has business interests in hotels, energy and mining, is a close associate of Myanmar junta leader Min Aung Hlaing and has procured supplies for the military.