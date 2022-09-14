    বাংলা

    Thai court to give verdict on PM Prayuth's tenure on Sept 30

    Published : 14 Sept 2022, 06:29 AM
    Updated : 14 Sept 2022, 06:29 AM

    Thailand's Constitutional Court on Wednesday set Sept 30 as a date to deliver its verdict on the tenure of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, in a case that seeks to determine when he reaches an eight-year limit as premier.

    Prayuth, who seized power in a 2014 coup before formally becoming prime minister, is currently suspended while the court deliberates on the case filed by the opposition.

    His deputy, Prawit Wongsuwan, is serving as caretaker premier.

