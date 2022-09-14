Thai court to give verdict on PM Prayuth's tenure on Sept 30

Workers have called for a change in the formula used by the government to determine annual increases in minimum wage, and for changes in the controversial Job Creation law
Thailand's Constitutional Court on Wednesday set Sept 30 as a date to deliver its verdict on the tenure of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, in a case that seeks to determine when he reaches an eight-year limit as premier.
Prayuth, who seized power in a 2014 coup before formally becoming prime minister, is currently suspended while the court deliberates on the case filed by the opposition.
His deputy, Prawit Wongsuwan, is serving as caretaker premier.