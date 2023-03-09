Indonesian match official jailed over deadly football stampede

An Indonesian court sentenced a football match official to one and a half years in prison on Thursday after finding him guilty of negligence over one of the world's deadliest stadium stampedes.

The October 2022 derby match in Malang, East Java, between Arema FC and Persebaya Surabaya ended in chaos with 135 spectators killed, many crushed as they fled for exits after police fired tear gas into the crowd.

The match official, Abdul Haris was found guilty "due to his negligence causing people to die," said the judge at the court in Surabaya.