    বাংলা

    Malaysia ex-PM Najib says fair trial at risk in final 1MDB appeal

    Najib, who was convicted in July 2020, replaced his legal team just three weeks before his final appeal at the Federal Court began on Monday

    Reuters
    Published : 18 August 2022, 12:59 PM
    Updated : 18 August 2022, 12:59 PM

    Former Malaysia premier Najib Razak said on Thursday his right to a fair trial was at risk in his appeal against a 12-year jail sentence linked to the 1MDB scandal, after the country's top court denied a request by his lawyers to withdraw.

    Najib, 69, who was convicted in July 2020, replaced his legal team just three weeks before his final appeal at the Federal Court began on Monday.

    An appellate court last year had upheld the verdict finding Najib guilty of criminal breach of trust, abuse of power, and money laundering for illegally receiving about $10 million from a former unit of state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

    Prosecutors have said some $4.5 billion was stolen from 1MDB - co-founded by Najib as premier in 2009 - in a wide-ranging scandal that has implicated officials and financial institutions around the world.

    Najib, who faces several trials over the allegations, has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

    The five-member Federal Court this week unanimously dismissed a request by Najib's newly appointed lead counsel, Hisyam Teh Poh Teik, for a three- to four-month postponement so that his legal team can prepare for the case.

    Hisyam told reporters another request to withdraw on Thursday was denied. The prosecution was ordered to present their arguments on Thursday without any rebuttals from the defence, according to media and comments by Najib after the hearing.

    "For such a high-profile case, it is totally unprecedented that in a criminal case, the defence is left without any counsel," Najib said, adding that his right to a fair trial was at stake.

    "This is a very serious matter. And I hope that the court will take into account and make remedial measures at some point of time."

    Standing beside Najib, Hisyam said he could "see no meaningful" role that he could play in the proceedings given he was not prepared.

    The judiciary and attorney-general's chambers did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment on Najib's statement.

    Najib has previously cited 94 reasons why he should be acquitted, including that lower courts had erred in some of their findings, documents submitted before the appeal had showed.

    The hearing resumes on Friday.

    RELATED STORIES
    Can Indonesia's Muslim leaders help combat climate change?
    Can Indonesia's Muslim leaders help combat climate change?
    The country's top Muslim representatives had a meeting to discuss ways to raise awareness about global warming and develop climate solutions linked to Islamic teachings
    Top UN official presses Myanmar's junta leader in rare visit
    UN official presses Myanmar's junta leader in rare visit
    A senior UN official said she had urged the military ruler to release political prisoners and stop executions
    Myanmar to import Russian oil, military says
    Myanmar to import Russian oil: military
    The Southeast Asian country has maintained friendly ties with Russia, even as both remain under a raft of sanctions from Western countries
    Pot-smoking tourists not welcome in Thailand, says health minister
    Pot-smoking tourists not welcome in Thailand: minister
    Despite the government's pleas against getting high, cannabis businesses with special smoking rooms have been a hit with locals and visitors

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher