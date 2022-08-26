Suspended Thai PM Prayuth says to continue as defence minister

Suspended Thai leader Prayuth Chan-ocha said on social media he will continue in his role as defence minister, in his first direct address to the public since a court ordered him to cease his duties as prime minister while it reviews his term limit.

Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan is serving as acting prime minister of Southeast Asia's second-biggest economy.

"I will continue to do my duty and responsibility as defence minister for the people and Thailand every day," Prayuth said on his official Twitter account late on Thursday.