Ready, set, roll! Thai man wins fastest joint rolling in Phuket

With nimble fingers and years of practice, Ativat Janmuangthai beat other cannabis enthusiasts to roll a perfect, one-gramme joint in 43 seconds on Saturday, becoming the fastest joint-roller in Thailand's Phuket.

"He's been rolling joints for five years, he can even roll joints blindfolded. He's very fast," said Saksorn Sotornkittirat, friend of Ativat who accompanied him at the first Phuket Cannabis Cup competition.

Apart from the title and trophy, the winner, in his 30s, was also awarded a cash prize of 5,000 baht ($146.37).

The contest was part of an inaugural event where enthusiasts and experts could gather and exchange opinions and knowledge with the aim of helping set a standard for Thailand's fledgling cannabis industry.

An international panel of judges was also invited to evaluate various cannabis strains, taking into consideration elements, such as appearance, Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) levels, terpenes, flavour and genetic profiles.