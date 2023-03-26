    বাংলা

    Ready, set, roll! Thai man wins fastest joint rolling in Phuket

    Thailand became the first Southeast Asian country to decriminalise cannabis last year, but soon issued a raft of rushed piecemeal regulations to curb its potential unchecked use

    Reuters
    Published : 26 March 2023, 06:41 AM
    Updated : 26 March 2023, 06:41 AM

    With nimble fingers and years of practice, Ativat Janmuangthai beat other cannabis enthusiasts to roll a perfect, one-gramme joint in 43 seconds on Saturday, becoming the fastest joint-roller in Thailand's Phuket.

    "He's been rolling joints for five years, he can even roll joints blindfolded. He's very fast," said Saksorn Sotornkittirat, friend of Ativat who accompanied him at the first Phuket Cannabis Cup competition.

    Apart from the title and trophy, the winner, in his 30s, was also awarded a cash prize of 5,000 baht ($146.37).

    The contest was part of an inaugural event where enthusiasts and experts could gather and exchange opinions and knowledge with the aim of helping set a standard for Thailand's fledgling cannabis industry.

    An international panel of judges was also invited to evaluate various cannabis strains, taking into consideration elements, such as appearance, Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) levels, terpenes, flavour and genetic profiles.

    Thailand became the first Southeast Asian country to decriminalise cannabis last year, but within a week of the move issued a raft of rushed piecemeal regulations to curb its potential unchecked use, including by children.

    Last month, the parliament failed to endorse a cannabis draft bill before an election, set for May 14, leaving Thailand without an umbrella law to regulate the use of the substance.

    Cannabis advocates in Phuket recently formed the Phuket Cannabis Association to create a stronger voice for the industry, with over 1,000 licensed dispensaries now on the island.

    Poonwarit Wangpatravanich, the group president, hopes laws to regulate cannabis use will be hastened after the election.

    "Imagine what's going to happen if people fly right to Thailand just because of that (cannabis use). We're going to increase such a large amount of GDP in tourism for the whole (of) Thailand," he said.

    "The government should be very, very happy!"

    RELATED STORIES
    US Joint Chiefs Chair Army General Mark Milley speaks with US forces in Syria during an unannounced visit, at a US military base in Northeast Syria, Mar 4, 2023.
    Death toll in US strikes on pro-Iran targets in Syria rises to 19
    A Syrian war monitor said air raids killed three Syrian troops, 11 Syrian fighters in pro-government militias and five non-Syrian fighters aligned with the government
    Alamy
    Suspect charged after two men set on fire leaving UK mosques
    The man is alleged to have sprayed a substance on two men and set it alight in separate incidents on Feb 27 and on Mar 20
    Bangladesh-India oil pipeline set for inauguration on Saturday
    Oil pipeline with India set for inauguration
    Hasina and Modi will virtually join the inauguration of the 131 km pipeline connecting Siliguri with Dinajpur
    Daniil Medvedev (RUS) hits a shot as he defeats Alexander Zverev (GER) in the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden on Mar 14, 2023 at the Indian Wells, CA, USA.
    Medvedev overcomes injury to reach Indian Wells quarters
    The Russian fifth-seed was able to continue and advance to the last eight for the first time

    Opinion

    The world of Buddhadeva Bose
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Celebrating the splendour of the surrounding
    Takir Hossain
    Bank rescue buys stability at a high price
    John Foley
    Equity for equality
    Tasneem Hossain