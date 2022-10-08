Prayers, sorrow at temples as Thailand mourns children slain in massacre

Hundreds of people gathered in temples in northeast Thailand on Saturday, offering candles, toys and prayers to mark the lives of more than 30 mostly child victims of a gun and knife rampage that sent shock around the world.

Most of the children, aged between two and five, were slashed to death on Thursday, while adults were shot, police said in the aftermath of one of the world's worst child death tolls in a massacre by a single killer in recent history.

At the Si Uthai temple on Saturday, relatives and family of those killed joined a devastated community in paying respects to those slain by a former Bangkok policeman, who was suspended from police duty after admitting to using methamphetamines.