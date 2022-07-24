Pakistan's financing needs fully met for this year, says central bank chief

Pakistan's $33.5 billion external financing needs are fully met for financial year 2022/23, the central bank chief said on Saturday, adding that

"unwarranted" market concerns about its financial position will dissipate in weeks.

Fears have risen about Pakistan's stuttering economy as its currency fell nearly 8% against the US dollar in the last trading week, while the country's forex reserves stand below $10 billion with inflation at the highest in more than a decade.

"Our external financing needs over the next 12 months are fully met, underpinned by our on-going IMF programme," the acting governor of Pakistan's State Bank, Murtaza Syed, told Reuters in an emailed reply to questions.

Pakistan last week reached a staff level agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the disbursement of $1.17 billion in critical funding under resumed payments of a bailout package.