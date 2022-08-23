End of Singapore's gay sex ban a 'small step' for some LGBT couples

Singapore's decision to lift a colonial-era ban on sex between men is long overdue and will not end discrimination of LGBT groups in the conservative city-state, rights activists and members of the gay community said on Monday.

The announcement by Singapore's prime minister to repeal the so-called 377A law on Sunday came as he also said the government would take steps to prevent legal challenges that would allow same-sex marriages to be recognised.

That has left many feeling underwhelmed by the historic move.