Car bomb kills one, hurts nearly 30 in southern Thailand

At least 29 people were treated at hospital for injuries, among them police officers and civilians, said Pornprasit Jantra, director of the Narathiwat Rajanagarindra hospital.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

Images on social media showed black smoke billowing from a car on fire inside a low-rise compound and police diverting traffic away. Reuters could not independently verify the images.

Provinces in southern Thailand along the border with Malaysia have seen a decades-long, low-level insurgency, in which the Thai government has battled shadowy groups seeking independence for the predominantly Muslim provinces of Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat and parts of Songkhla.