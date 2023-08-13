Malaysia's political blocs split victories in regional polls amid opposition gains

Malaysia's ruling coalition retained control of three states in regional polls on Saturday, though official results showed a conservative opposition gaining in popularity in a challenge for Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

The election in six Malaysian states - Selangor, Penang, Negeri Sembilan, Kelantan, Terengganu and Kedah - will not directly impact Anwar's two-thirds majority in parliament, but was widely seen as a referendum on his nine-month-old coalition government.

Data from the Election Commission showed Anwar's progressive, multi-ethnic alliance had been re-elected in three of the states it had held prior to Saturday's vote - including Malaysia's wealthiest state, Selangor, which surrounds the capital of Kuala Lumpur.