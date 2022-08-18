Can Indonesia's Muslim leaders help combat climate change?

"Imams could affect a lot of social change ... seeding awareness of environmentally-friendly life and propelling the climate movement at the grassroots level," he added.

Under the 2015 Paris Agreement to tackle global warming, Indonesia - the world's eighth-biggest carbon polluter - has committed to cut its emissions by 29% by 2030 versus business-as-usual levels and hopes to reach net-zero by 2060 or sooner.

Almost 85% of electricity in the world's largest Muslim-majority nation is generated from fossil fuels, and it is the planet's top thermal coal exporter.

Also home to a third of the world's rainforests, Indonesia is the top producer of palm oil and a major source of timber, which green groups blame for forest clearing for plantations.

Cutting down forests has major implications for global goals to curb climate change, as trees absorb about a third of the planet-warming emissions produced worldwide, but release carbon back into the air when they rot or are burned.

Indonesia is already suffering the impacts of global warming, with cities and coastal areas hit by regular flooding and rising sea levels, while rural regions often struggle to cope with forest fires and drought.

Zulfira Warta, a climate project leader at WWF-Indonesia, said there was a need for more leadership from Muslim clerics on environmental change among their congregations and communities.

About 90% of Indonesia's 270 million people are Muslim, while the nation has 800,000 mosques, 37,000 Islamic boarding schools, and more than 170 Islamic-led universities – offering a platform for education and action on a huge scale, he said.

"Imams can contribute a moral and spiritual energy that the climate and environmental movements urgently need," he said.

CLIMATE CHANGE DENIERS

Yet green groups say there is a long way to go on climate change, especially in the country's rural and poorest regions.

A YouGov global poll in 2019 showed Indonesia had the highest proportion of climate change deniers at 18%.

Conservationists say this is largely due to a lack of teaching about climate issues at many schools.

Stigmatisation of climate activists by the government and the fossil fuel industry has also influenced mindsets and pushed the narrative that green advocates are against economic growth, said Eji Anugrah Romadhon, a campaigner at Greenpeace Indonesia.

David Gaveau, an ecologist who has researched deforestation in Indonesia, said that economic development was a top priority for the government while climate change was not.

However, there is growing awareness about climate change among Indonesia's youth and civil society, while the government has made some headway in tackling deforestation in recent years.