Behind bars, Malaysia's Najib has few 'get out of jail' cards left to play

Having begun a 12-year jail sentence on Tuesday, former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak is expected to scramble for ways to obtain early release after losing his final appeal in a case linked to a multi-billion dollar corruption scandal.

Whatever options Najib pursues, there are still four more cases related to graft at state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) and other government agencies that could result in more jail time and financial ruin for the ex-premier.

REVIEW OF FINAL VERDICT

That Najib, who was prime minister from 2009 to 2018, is in jail at a time when his own party, the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO), is in power under new leadership indicates he may no longer be able to count on political favour.