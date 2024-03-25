Singapore ex-Transport Minister faces 8 new charges in graft case

Singapore's former Transport Minister S Iswaran was handed eight more charges in a corruption case on Monday, the anti-graft body said, in one of the city-state's highest-profile corruption scandals.

The additional charges involved allegations he obtained valuable items worth about S$18,956 ($14,077) while minister from an individual whose business had dealings with the Transport Ministry, the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) said in a statement.

Iswaran now faces a total of 35 charges in a case that has gripped Singapore, a major Asian financial hub that prides itself on a squeaky-clean government that is rarely affected by graft and political scandal.

The last corruption case involving a minister was in 1986 when the national development minister was investigated for allegedly accepting bribes. The minister died before he could be charged in court.