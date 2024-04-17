Ex-Awami League MP Bodi’s brothers are involved in the drug trade: CID

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of police have found that the two brothers of former Awami League MP Abdur Rahman Bodi are ‘godfathers’ in the drug trade in Cox’s Bazar.

They acquired huge amounts of wealth, including land, houses and cars, by trafficking narcotics, the CID investigation revealed.

The two brothers are Abdus Shukur and Aminur Rahman.

The CID identified a total of ten people who became ‘godfathers’ in the drug trade, said unit chief and Additional Inspector General of Police Mohammad Ali Mia at a media briefing in Dhaka on Wednesday.

Responding to a question about Bodi’s brothers, Ali said, “The investigation against them is still underway. More assets are being found under their names.”

Bodi served as a Cox’s Bazar-4 MP for two terms from 2008 to 2018 after being elected as chairman of the Teknaf Municipality in 2002. The names of 10 people, including Bodi, his brothers, brothers-in-law, uncles and nephews, appeared in a list prepared by the Narcotics Control Department in 2014.