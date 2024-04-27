Foreign airlines have $323m stuck in Bangladesh: IATA

The statement said Pakistan should simplify the onerous process for repatriation. This includes the requirement to provide audit certificates and a tax exemption certificate, both of which cause unnecessary delays.

Bangladesh has more standardised processes, but aviation needs a higher priority from the central bank to facilitate access to foreign exchange, it added.

“We recognise that governments have a difficult challenge in how foreign currencies are used strategically,” said Goh.



“Airlines operate on razor-thin margins. They need to prioritise the markets they serve based on the confidence they have in being able to pay their expenses with revenues that are remitted in a timely and efficient fashion.