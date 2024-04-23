Qatar keen on maritime trade cooperation with Bangladesh

Qatar has shown interest in getting involved in the port management of the region by building a trading corridor with Bangladesh’s seaport.

A visiting team of the oil-rich Middle-Eastern country met a Bangladeshi delegation led by the Prime Minister Advisor on Private Industry and Investment Salman F Rahman in Dhaka during Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani’s Bangladesh tour on Monday.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin welcomed Sheikh Tamim at the airport as Bangladesh rolled out the red carpet for the Middle-Eastern leader.

At the meeting with the Qatari delegation at a Dhaka hotel, State Minister for Commerce Ahasanul Islam Titu and FBCCI President Mahbubul Alam were also present.

After the meeting, Salman said, “There was a discussion about finding ways to increase trade between the two countries. Today, we talked about trade and commerce, investment and business.”

“They are thinking about getting a trading corridor in Bangladesh. They said, 'We want to see your port. We will check the feasibility of creating a trading corridor here.’,” Salman said.

“They have already prepared a big port in Qatar. There is also an economic zone surrounding the port. That port is still underutilised.”