Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

June 14, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

US govt returns $156 million worth of 1MDB funds to Malaysia, embassy says

The US has returned funds totalling $1.4 billion from recovered assets connected to the scandal-hit state fund

US returns $156m in 1MDB funds to Malaysia
Men walk past a 1 Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) billboard at the funds flagship Tun Razak Exchange development in Kuala Lumpur March 1, 2015. REUTERS

Reuters

Published : 14 Jun 2024, 09:19 AM

Updated : 14 Jun 2024, 09:19 AM

Related Stories
Iran sent a clear message with Israel attack: Palestinian envoy
Iran sent a clear message with Israel attack: Palestinian envoy
Sea drone warfare has arrived. The US is floundering
Sea drone warfare has arrived. The US is floundering
Gazans strive to study as war shatters education system
Gazans strive to study as war shatters education system
Who is Mokhber, the man set to become Iran's interim president?
Who is Mokhber, the man set to become Iran's interim president?
Read More
India’s opposition leveraged caste and constitution to shock Modi in electio
India’s opposition leveraged caste and constitution to shock Modi in electio
US Supreme Court rejects bid to restrict abortion pill
US Supreme Court rejects bid to restrict abortion pill
Rajasthan finds some MDH, Everest spices unsafe
Rajasthan finds some MDH, Everest spices unsafe
Hezbollah said it attacked 9 Israeli military sites
Hezbollah said it attacked 9 Israeli military sites
Read More
Opinion

Hasina Rahman

Environment in peril: Act now
Environment in peril: Act now

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Read More