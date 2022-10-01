    বাংলা

    One dead after Indonesia earthquake of magnitude 5.8 in northern Sumatra

    Nine people were injured in the quake, which was felt in a few towns and prompted people to flee their homes, authorities say

    Reuters
    Published : 1 Oct 2022, 03:59 AM
    Updated : 1 Oct 2022, 03:59 AM

    An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 struck Indonesia's Northern Sumatra province on Saturday, killing one, said the country's meteorology and geophysics agency, BMKG.

    Nine people were injured in the quake, which was felt in a few towns and prompted people to flee their homes, BMKG chief Dwikorita Karnawati told reporters.

    Five houses were damaged and 53 aftershocks were recorded after the quake was first felt at 2:28 am (1928 GMT), she said, adding there was no tsunami risk but warning of potential landslides in hilly areas.

    Indonesia suffers frequent earthquakes, straddling the "Pacific Ring of Fire", a seismically active zone where different plates of the earth's crust meet.

    The fault along Sumatra island can be particularly active and dangerous. In 2004, a massive 9.1 magnitude quake and a tsunami off the northern tip of Sumatra killed 226,000 people in Indonesia, Sri Lanka, India, Thailand and nine other countries.

    RELATED STORIES
    Four shot dead in Indonesia's restive Papua region
    4 shot dead in Indonesia's restive Papua region
    The West Papua National Liberation Army said its members shot people they believed were Indonesian intelligence personnel, disguised as road construction workers
    Thai court to decide on PM Prayuth's future
    Thai court to decide on PM Prayuth's future
    The country's Constitutional Court is due to rule on whether Prayuth Chan-ocha has already exceeded an eight-year limit as premier
    Senior Indonesian officials targeted by spyware last year: sources
    Indonesian officials targeted by spyware last year: sources
    The targets included the chief economic minister, senior military personnel, regional diplomats, and advisers in Indonesia's defence and foreign affairs ministries
    Myanmar court sentences Suu Kyi and Australian economist to 3 years in jail
    Myanmar court jails Suu Kyi, Australian economist for 3 years
    They had both been charged with violating the official secrets act and had pleaded not guilty

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher