    Indonesia confirms first monkeypox case: health ministry

    The World Health Organization has declared a global health emergency, with more than 40,000 confirmed cases of monkeypox

    Reuters
    Published : 20 August 2022, 10:35 AM
    Updated : 20 August 2022, 10:35 AM

    Indonesia has confirmed its first monkeypox infection, the health ministry said on Saturday.

    Neighbouring Singapore reported its first case of monkeypox last month and had confirmed 15 as of Aug 5. Elsewhere in Southeast Asia, the Philippines and Thailand have also confirmed cases

    The World Health Organization has declared a global health emergency, with more than 40,000 confirmed cases of monkeypox, including a handful of deaths, in over 80 countries where the virus is not endemic.

