In rare political drama, Singapore lawmakers quit over "inappropriate relationship"

Two senior lawmakers from Singapore's ruling party have resigned over their "inappropriate relationship", Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Monday, the latest high-profile scandal in a city-state otherwise known for its political stability.

Lee said the resignations of house speaker Tan Chuan-Jin and lawmaker, Cheng Li Hui, were necessary to uphold the standards of his People's Action Party (PAP).

Resignations of senior PAP members are rare in Singapore, where the party has been in power since 1959, before the country's independence in 1965.

Tan's personal conduct had "fallen short", Lee said in a statement, and he understood the speaker's desire to step away from politics and "help heal (his) family".