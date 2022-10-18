    বাংলা

    Philippines town gives taxis a lift as floods become norm

    Motorcycle taxi drivers in Hagonoy, just outside Manila, have modified their vehicles to keep passengers dry and high

    Reuters
    Published : 18 Oct 2022, 05:25 AM
    Updated : 18 Oct 2022, 05:25 AM

    In a town in northern Philippines where floods have become a perennial problem, motorcycle taxi drivers have modified their vehicles to keep passengers dry and high above the floodwaters.

    Motorcycle taxis, a popular form of transport in rural Philippines, have had steel tubes added to the forks of the vehicles, boosting them by a few extra feet to allow them to operate in the worst kinds of floods.

    Some streets in Hagonoy just outside the capital Manila have been impassable in recent years, with rain levels reaching as high as two metres (6.5 feet) in monsoon season, when residents either wade through thigh-deep water or travel in small boats.

    One of the town's problems, according to officials, is the rapid rise in informal dwellings along a nearby river and lack of adequate waste management solutions.

    RELATED STORIES
    Ferdy Sambo, a former Indonesian police general embroiled in a murder scandal, attends his trial at South Jakarta District court, in Jakarta, Indonesia, Oct 17, 2022.
    Indonesian murder trial puts spotlight on police impunity
    Police initially said slain bodyguard Nopryansyah Yosua Hutabarat, believed to sexually assault an ex-inspector general's wife, was killed in a shootout
    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina greets Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah at her office in Dhaka, Oct 16, 2022. Photo: PMO
    Brunei's Sultan Bolkiah heads home after 3-day visit
    Bangladesh and Brunei signed several deals, including on LNG and petroleum supply, to bolster ties during his trip
    Logo of the Maiden Pharmaceuticals Ltd. company is seen on a board outside their office in New Delhi, India, October 6, 2022.
    Indonesia bans cough syrup material linked to Gambia child deaths
    The country is also investigating acute kidney damage that has killed more than 20 children in the capital Jakarta this year
    A burnt car is seen at the house of the shooter Panya Khamrap after the mass shooting in the town of Uthai Sawan, in the province of Nong Bua Lam Phu, Thailand, Oct 9, 2022.
    Thai nursery massacre unfolded three hours of horror
    The violence resulted from ‘exploded emotion’, pointing to the gunman's dismissal from the police and legal, money, and family troubles, police say

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher