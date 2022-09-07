Indonesian president likely to weather fuel price rise uproar, analysts say

Following a deeply polarising presidential election in 2019, and violent protests in the aftermath, Jokowi invited retired general Prabowo to become defence minister.

'OPPOSITION IS WEAK'

While civil society groups have bemoaned a hollowing out of critical voices, the coalition has allowed the Jokowi administration to manage challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic and now, inflationary pressure.

"The coalition has done a tremendous job in pacifying potential distrust in the government," said Abbas. "This time the opposition is weak."

After weeks of speculation, Jokowi's decision to allow the fuel price to rise came as little surprise on Saturday.

Appealing to the public in a televised address, he said it was a last resort but difficult decisions had to be made.

The government has lowered fuel subsidies, which Jokowi said benefited the middle and upper classes, letting fuel prices rise but has also ramped up social assistance, including temporary cash transfers known as BLT.

"People really have hope in BLT," said Agus R. Rahman, a political analyst from the National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN), "But the question is how long can that last. Years? No, that will be a struggle."

The cash handouts, said Rifki Mubarok, a 35-year-old factory worker who joined the protest outside parliament in Jakarta on Tuesday, would "never be enough to meet growing needs".

But Jokowi's allies are confident of solid backing for him despite the anger.