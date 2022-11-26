Singapore's Wong cements prospect of becoming PM with party post

Wong becomes deputy secretary-general, the party said in an announcement of new leadership positions.

Lee, 70, is the son of Lee Kuan Yew, Singapore's independence leader and dominant figure for half a century. The younger Lee has said Wong would succeed him before or after the next general election, which is due in 2025.

The minister for national development, Desmond Lee, and Education Minister Chan Chun Sing were each named assistant secretary-general, signalling they could be the right-hand men of the next leader, analysts say.