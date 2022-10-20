    বাংলা

    Malaysia to go to polls on Nov 19

    Malaysia will hold a general election on Nov 19, in a contest that the ruling graft-tainted party hopes would strengthen its hold on power

    Reuters
    Published : 20 Oct 2022, 04:56 AM
    Updated : 20 Oct 2022, 04:56 AM

    Malaysia will hold a general election on Nov 19, its election commission said on Thursday, in a contest that the ruling graft-tainted party hopes would strengthen its hold on power.

    Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob dissolved parliament on Oct 10th and called for snap polls, saying an election would end years of political instability.

    Candidates will have to file their nomination to be a lawmaker on Nov 5, commission chairman Abdul Ghani Salleh told a news conference.

    The polls come earlier than the September 2023 deadline and during the annual monsoon season that has already triggered floods across Malaysia and is expected to affect voter turnout.

    About 21 million Malaysians are eligible to vote this year, to elect lawmakers to the 222-seat lower house of parliament.

    The party or coalition that wins a simple majority - 112 seats – would form the next government.

    RELATED STORIES
    A cough medication is poured in this picture illustration taken October 19, 2022.
    Indonesia finds medicines linked to fatal child kidney injury
    Indonesia has temporarily banned sales of all syrup-based medications after identifying acute kidney injury cases in 206 children among whom 99 died this year
    Credit: Alamy via
    8 killed as gunfire rocks Myanmar's biggest jail
    An armed anti-junta group claims responsibility for the attack at Insein Prison
    Demonstrators hold placards with pictures of Aung San Suu Kyi as they protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, Feb 22, 2021.
    Malaysia deports Myanmar asylum seekers despite risk back home
    The deportations come despite the country’s condemnation of violence in Myanmar since the military ousted an elected government last year and cracked down on dissent
    Motorcycle taxis, modified to cope with flooding, ride at coastal town of Hagonoy, Bulacan province, Philippines, October 3, 2022. Reuters
    Philippines town gives taxis a lift as floods become norm
    Motorcycle taxi drivers in Hagonoy, just outside Manila, have modified their vehicles to keep passengers dry and high

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher