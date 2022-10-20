Malaysia to go to polls on Nov 19

Malaysia will hold a general election on Nov 19, its election commission said on Thursday, in a contest that the ruling graft-tainted party hopes would strengthen its hold on power.

Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob dissolved parliament on Oct 10th and called for snap polls, saying an election would end years of political instability.

Candidates will have to file their nomination to be a lawmaker on Nov 5, commission chairman Abdul Ghani Salleh told a news conference.