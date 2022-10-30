    বাংলা

    Storm Nalgae death toll climbs to 48 in Philippines, 22 missing

    Most of the casualties were recorded in Bangsamoro, where 40 died due to landslides, with 10 still missing

    Reuters
    Published : 30 Oct 2022, 04:44 AM
    Updated : 30 Oct 2022, 04:44 AM

    The death toll from flooding and rain-induced landslides in the Philippines has climbed to 48, the country's disaster agency said on Sunday, with 22 others recorded missing after tropical storm Nalgae inundated many parts of the archipelago.

    Some 40 people were reported injured, while nearly 170,000 were sheltering in evacuation centres, government data showed, as the storm exited land areas after barrelling across the country over the weekend, including the capital, Manila.

    Most of the casualties were recorded in the southern autonomous region of Bangsamoro, where 40 died due to landslides, with 10 still missing, the disaster agency said.

    President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Saturday ordered urgent aid distribution in hard-hit areas.

    Nalgae, which made landfall five times, is this year's second-most deadly cyclone to hit the Philippines, which sees an average of 20 tropical storms annually.

    The Philippine weather bureau said Nalgae was tracking westward and it could re-intensify into a typhoon over the South China Sea while heading toward southern China.

    RELATED STORIES
    Flood waters surround a building following a heavy storm in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao, Philippines October 28, 2022 in this still image obtained from a social media video. Alizain A. Tahir/via
    Philippines' death toll from Nalgae cut to 45
    The country’s disaster agency reduces its death toll after checking reports from ground staff, including rescue workers searching for 18 missing persons
    Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) rescuers evacuate residents from their flooded homes due to a tropical storm, locally named Paeng, in Maguindanao province, Philippines, Oct 28, 2022.
    Floods, landslides in S Philippines kill 31
    Rescuers are searching for missing residents after flooding and multiple landslides hit one of the country’s southern provinces, an official says
    Cambodia's Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn speaks during a meeting with Southeast Asian foreign ministers at the secretariat of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Jakarta, Indonesia, October 27, 2022. Galih Pradipta/Pool via
    ASEAN pressures would create negative implications: Myanmar
    ASEAN says it remains committed to a peace plan agreed with Myanmar's military rulers
    A worker adjusts an ASEAN flag at a meeting hall in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, October 28, 2021.
    ASEAN chair alarmed by escalating Myanmar violence
    The recent string of violence is undermining efforts to implement a peace plan agreed between the bloc and the junta, says Cambodia

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher