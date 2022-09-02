Legal cases against Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi

Myanmar's former leader Aung San Suu Kyi was sentenced to a further three years in prison on Friday with hard labour for committing electoral fraud, according to a source familiar with her secretive trial.

Suu Kyi was ousted in a February 2021 coup the military said was necessary because of unaddressed irregularities in an election won by her party by a huge margin.

Following is a summary of her cases based on information available to Reuters from the behind-closed-doors trials. Suu Kyi denies wrongdoing.

- Intent to incite, over a letter sent by her party to international organisations while she was in detention, asking them not to recognise a military government (sentenced to two years in prison, Dec 6, 2021).