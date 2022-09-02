    বাংলা

    Legal cases against Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi

    The ousted Myanmar leader has been detained since a coup early last year and has already been sentenced to more than 17 years in prison

    Published : 2 Sept 2022, 08:31 AM
    Updated : 2 Sept 2022, 08:31 AM

    Myanmar's former leader Aung San Suu Kyi was sentenced to a further three years in prison on Friday with hard labour for committing electoral fraud, according to a source familiar with her secretive trial.

    Suu Kyi was ousted in a February 2021 coup the military said was necessary because of unaddressed irregularities in an election won by her party by a huge margin.

    Following is a summary of her cases based on information available to Reuters from the behind-closed-doors trials. Suu Kyi denies wrongdoing.

    - Intent to incite, over a letter sent by her party to international organisations while she was in detention, asking them not to recognise a military government (sentenced to two years in prison, Dec 6, 2021).

    - Violating the Official Secrets Act. Maximum 14 years in prison (trial ongoing).

    - Breaches of a natural disasters mitigation law in violating COVID-19 rules while election campaigning (sentenced to two years in prison, Dec 6, 2021, and again on Jan 10, 2022).

    - Violating import/export and telecommunications laws by possessing unlicensed walkie-talkies and signal jammers (sentenced Jan 10 to two years and one year in jail, respectively, with sentences to be served concurrently).

    - Influencing the election commission (sentenced to three years in prison with hard labour, Sept 2).

    - Eleven breaches of anti-corruption law. Maximum 15 years in prison for each.

    Cases include:

    * Misusing funds from the Daw Khin Kyi Foundation that Suu Kyi chaired, to build a home and leasing government-owned land at a discounted rate (sentenced to six years in prison, Aug 15).

    * Accepting bribes totalling $600,000 and 11.4 kg of gold bars (sentenced to five years in prison, April 27).

    * Misuse of state funds for the lease of a helicopter (trial ongoing).

