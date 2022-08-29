    বাংলা

    6.1-magnitude quake strikes off Indonesia's Sumatra island

    Three consecutive earthquakes struck Sumatra with increasing intensity since the early hours of Monday. Authorities report minor damage to buildings on Siberut island

    Reuters
    Published : 29 August 2022, 07:18 AM
    Updated : 29 August 2022, 07:18 AM

    A 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Indonesia's Sumatra island, the third tremor to rattle the area since early Monday, according to the country's geophysics agency.

    Indonesia's meteorology and geophysics agency (BMKG) recorded the shallow quake off the Mentawai islands, off Sumatra's west coast just before 10.30 am and said it did not trigger a tsunami warning.

    The agency had earlier recorded a magnitude of 6.4 but revised that to 6.1, a BMKG spokesperson said.

    Three consecutive earthquakes struck the area with increasing intensity since the early hours of Monday, with a 5.2-magnitude tremor recorded before dawn, followed by a 5.4-magnitude quake less than an hour later.

    The 6.1-magnitude earthquake was felt strongly for several seconds by residents in the Mentawai islands, in the provincial capital of Padang, and in the surrounding mountainous area of Bukitinggi, the disaster agency said in a statement.

    The agency said there were no reports of casualties but there was minor damage to buildings on Siberut island.

    Separately, Novriadi, a local disaster official in the Mentawai islands, said that residents in several villages had been evacuated to higher ground and a local church, school and health facility had been slightly damaged.

    The disaster agency urged the public not to panic and warned of the potential for aftershocks.

    Padang was struck by a 7.6-magnitude earthquake in 2009 that killed more than 1,100 people, injured many more and caused widespread destruction.

    Indonesia straddles the so-called "Pacific Ring of Fire", where different tectonic plates of the Earth's crust meet and create frequent seismic activity.

    RELATED STORIES
    Ahead of parole, Indonesian militant regrets role in 2002 Bali bombing
    Indonesian militant regrets role in 2002 Bali bombing
    Umar Patek was sentenced to 20 years in prison for his involvement in bombings that ripped through two Bali nightclubs, killing 202 people
    Indonesia considering hiking fuel prices as much as 40%: lawmakers
    Indonesia mulls 40% hike in fuel prices
    Southeast Asia's largest economy has already tripled its 2022 energy subsidy allocation from its original budget to $33.90 billion, about 16% of total spending plans
    Suspended Thai PM Prayuth says to continue as defence minister
    Suspended Thai PM says to continue as defence minister
    Thai Constitutional Court on Wednesday decided to hear a petition brought by the main opposition party arguing that Prayuth's years spent as the chief of a military junta
    Philippines reports three deaths from tropical storm Ma-On
    3 reported dead from storm Ma-On in Philippines
    Ma-On, with sustained winds of up to 110 km per hour, made landfall in the northeastern Philippines on Tuesday

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher