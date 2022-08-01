    বাংলা

    Not the time for Rajapaksa to return, Sri Lanka President says

    Rajapaksa, after facing calls to resign over his handling of the country, fled on Jul 13 and stepped down from his position

    Reuters
    Published : 1 August 2022, 07:27 AM
    Updated : 1 August 2022, 07:27 AM

    Sri Lanka's new president Ranil Wickremesinghe said on Sunday it was not the right time for former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa to return to the country as it could inflame political tensions, the Wall Street Journal reported.

    "I don't believe it's the time for him to return," Wickremesinghe said in an interview with the Journal. "I have no indication of him returning soon."

    Rajapaksa, after facing calls to resign over his handling of the country, fled on July 13 and stepped down from his position.

    Days later, Wickremesinghe won a vote in parliament to become the new president.

    Wickremesinghe has remained in contact with Rajapaksa to deal with administrative handover issues and other government business, the Journal said.

    The crisis-hit country has been in talks with the International Monetary Fund on a bailout package. In April, Sri Lanka had suspended repayments on about $12 billion of foreign debt and has payments of nearly $21 billion due by the end of 2025.

    Wickremesinghe expected the IMF staff-level agreement to be reached by the end of August, the report said, adding that Sri Lanka will have to secure upwards of $3 billion from other sources next year to support essential imports including fuel, food and fertilisers.

    He also told the newspaper it would be months before Sri Lankans would see any marked improvement in their economic circumstances.

    RELATED STORIES
    Japanese man detained in Myanmar after filming protest
    Japanese man detained in Myanmar
    Some local media reports name the man as documentary filmmaker Toru Kubota and say he is detained in the South Dagon area of Yangon
    Myanmar's military must refrain from further ‘arbitrary executions’: G7
    Myanmar must refrain from further ‘arbitrary executions’: G7
    The Group of Seven calls on the country’s ruling military to free all political prisoners, condemning the execution of four pro-democracy activists
    Powerful 7.1 earthquake strikes Philippines; at least 4 dead
    At least 4 dead in powerful Philippines quake
    A powerful 7.1 magnitude earthquake struck the Philippine island of Luzon, badly damaging a hospital and buildings in a northern province
    Thai businesses cash in on cannabis, from milk tea to toothpaste
    Thai businesses cash in on cannabis
    Snacks, tea, and even soaps and toothpaste are being infused with cannabis in the Southeast Asian country after it legalised the plant and its extract this year

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher