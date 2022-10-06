Thailand's gun culture and past shootings

It is one of the worst mass killings in recent Thai history.

Here are some other recent high-profile gun crimes in Thailand and facts about its gun laws and culture.

RECENT SHOOTINGS

- In February 2020, a soldier angry over a property deal gone sour killed at least 29 people and wounded 57 in a rampage that spanned four locations in and around the northeastern city of Nakhon Ratchasima.

Most of the victims were at the Terminal 21 shopping centre where the 32-year-old shooter held out against an overnight siege with an assault rifle and ammunition stolen from his army base. He was later shot dead.

- Just 10 days after that mass shooting, a man killed his ex-wife and wounded another person at a shopping centre in Bangkok.

- In June 2021, a former soldier fired gunshots in a coronavirus field hospital near Bangkok, killing a 54-year-old patient after earlier shooting dead a convenience store employee. The 23-year-old gunman had believed the patients in the hospital were drug addicts and said he hated drug addicts.