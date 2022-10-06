    বাংলা

    Thailand's gun culture and past shootings

    A former policeman killed 34 people including 22 children in a gun rampage at a daycare centre in the eastern part of the Southeast Asian country

    Reuters
    Published : 6 Oct 2022, 04:33 PM
    Updated : 6 Oct 2022, 04:33 PM

    A former policeman killed 34 people including 22 children in a gun rampage at a daycare centre in eastern Thailand on Thursday, later shooting dead his wife and child at their home before turning his weapon on himself, police said.

    It is one of the worst mass killings in recent Thai history.

    Here are some other recent high-profile gun crimes in Thailand and facts about its gun laws and culture.

    RECENT SHOOTINGS

    - In February 2020, a soldier angry over a property deal gone sour killed at least 29 people and wounded 57 in a rampage that spanned four locations in and around the northeastern city of Nakhon Ratchasima.

    Most of the victims were at the Terminal 21 shopping centre where the 32-year-old shooter held out against an overnight siege with an assault rifle and ammunition stolen from his army base. He was later shot dead.

    - Just 10 days after that mass shooting, a man killed his ex-wife and wounded another person at a shopping centre in Bangkok.

    - In June 2021, a former soldier fired gunshots in a coronavirus field hospital near Bangkok, killing a 54-year-old patient after earlier shooting dead a convenience store employee. The 23-year-old gunman had believed the patients in the hospital were drug addicts and said he hated drug addicts.

    GUN LAWS

    - Gun laws are quite strict in Thailand. Illegal possession of a firearm carries a prison sentence of up to 10 years and a fine of up to 20,000 baht ($536), but gun ownership is high compared with some other countries in Southeast Asia.

    - Illegal weapons, many brought in from strife-torn countries, are common but mass shootings remain rare.

    - The estimated total number of guns held, legally and illegally, by civilians in Thailand was 10.3 million in 2017, or one for about every seven citizens. Of those, about 4 million were illegal.

    - The annual number of deaths resulting from firearms was 1,292 in 2019, down from 2,953 deaths a decade earlier, Gunpolicy.org said.

    - Applicants for a gun owner's licence must give a genuine reason to possess a firearm, such as for hunting or to be part of a collection. The applicant must be aged at least 20 and first undergo background checks which consider personal conduct, living condition, income and any criminal records.

    PUBLIC ATTITUDES

    - Thais often complain online about a perceived decrease in personal safety and say guns are idolised by some as symbols of power and privilege because they are expensive and not easy to obtain legally.

    RELATED STORIES
    Thailand massacre: ex-cop kills 22 children at daycare centre
    Ex-cop kills 22 children in Thailand daycare mass shooting
    The gunman later shot dead his wife and child at their home before turning his weapon on himself, police say
    Fan loses wife, two teenage daughters in Indonesia football stampede
    Fan loses wife, two teenage daughters in Indonesia football stampede
    Both daughters, aged 16 and 13 respectively, of Andi Hariyanto were adopted. His 34-year-old wife was injured and succumbed later in hospital
    Internal watchdog faults police use of tear gas in deadly Indonesia football riot
    Watchdog faults police use of tear gas in deadly Indonesia football riot
    Medics said some victims died of suffocation as hundreds of spectators were crushed trying to flee the overpacked stadium in Malang
    Seventeen children among the dead in Indonesian football stampede
    17 children among dead in Indonesian football stampede
    Pressure builds on the Southeast Asian nation to explain how one of the world's worst stadium disasters unfolded

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher