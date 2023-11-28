    বাংলা

    North Korea says its new spy satellite photographed White House, Pentagon

    The nation last week successfully launched its first spy satellite, which it said is designed to monitor US and South Korean military movements

    Josh SmithHyonhee ShinReuters
    Published : 28 Nov 2023, 09:03 AM
    Updated : 28 Nov 2023, 09:03 AM

    After decades of satellite surveillance by foreign governments and analysts, North Korea has sent its first spy satellite on a global orbit with a message to the world: we can watch you too.

    On Tuesday North Korean state media said leader Kim Jong Un had reviewed spy satellite photos of the White House, Pentagon and US aircraft carriers at the naval base of Norfolk.

    North Korea last week successfully launched its first reconnaissance satellite, which it has said was designed to monitor US and South Korean military movements.

    Since then state media has reported the satellite photographed cities and military bases in South Korea, Guam, and Italy, in addition to the US capital.

    "Remember when you got that toy you always wanted at Xmas and were so excited you wanted to tell everyone about it?" Chad O'Carroll, founder of the North Korea-focused website NK News, said of the KCNA reports in a post on X.

    So far, Pyongyang has not released any imagery, leaving analysts and foreign governments to debate how capable the new satellite actually is.

    South Korea, which said on Tuesday the Nov 30 launch date for its own first spy satellite on a US Falcon 9 rocket would be delayed by weather, has said the North's satellite capabilities could not be verified.

    There's no reason to doubt that the satellite could see the large areas or warships North Korea claimed it could, as even a medium-resolution camera could offer Pyongyang that capability, said Dave Schmerler, a satellite imagery expert at the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies (CNS).

    "But how useful those images are depends on what they want to use them for," he said.

    For medium-resolution satellites to be useful in a conflict, North Korea will need to launch many more to allow more frequent passes over key sites, Schmerler said, a goal that the North's space agency has said it is pursuing.

    "It's a big leap for them going from zero to something, but until we can see the images they're collecting, we're speculating on its use cases," he said.

    Jeffrey Lewis, another researcher at CNS, said a state media photo of Kim examining the satellite images with his daughter suggest they may be panchromatic, a type of black-and-white photography that is sensitive to all wavelengths of visible light.

    North Korea released panchromatic imagery of downtown Seoul after a rocket launch in December 2022 in what it said was a test of the satellite control, image taking and data downlink for its eventual military reconnaissance satellite.

    Tuesday's photos were the latest in a series of images of what KCNA described as "major target regions".

    Kim also inspected satellite photos of the Andersen Air Force Base in the US Western Pacific territory of Guam and a US shipyard and airbase in Norfolk and Newport, where four nuclear-powered aircraft carriers and a British aircraft carrier were spotted, KCNA said.

    Commercial imagery of those cities on Nov 27, the day North Korea says it captured its photographs, was not immediately available.

    The United States and South Korea have condemned the satellite launch as a violation of UN Security Council resolutions banning any use of ballistic technology.

    RELATED STORIES
    A rocket carrying a spy satellite Malligyong-1 is launched, as North Korean government claims, in a location given as North Gyeongsang Province, North Korea in this handout picture obtained by Reuters on Nov 21, 2023.
    N Korea vows more satellite launches, beefs up military on border
    The launch of a reconnaissance satellite last week was prompted by the need to monitor the US and its allies, the country’s foreign ministry said
    A North Korean flag flutters at the propaganda village of Gijungdong in North Korea, in this picture taken near the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas, South Korea, February 7, 2023.
    N Korea scraps military deal with South
    N Korea's defence ministry said in a statement that it would restore all military measures it had halted under the deal with S Korea
    A rocket carrying a spy satellite Malligyong-1 is launched, as North Korean government claims, in a location given as North Gyeongsang Province, North Korea in this handout picture obtained by Reuters on November 21, 2023.
    S Korea boosts military surveillance after North claims spy satellite launch
    North Korea said it placed its first spy satellite in orbit on Tuesday and vowed to launch more in the near future
    US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin attends a welcome ceremony before an annual security meeting with South Korean Defence Minister Shin Won-sik at the Defence Ministry in Seoul, South Korea on November 13, 2023.
    Austin: UN states concerned China and Russia helping N Korea
    Washington has accused North Korea of supplying military equipment to Russia for use in its war with Ukraine, and Moscow of providing technical military support to help the North

    Opinion

    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury
    Sunak gambles on return of Cameron
    Europe's record gas stocks start to pressure prices
    John Kemp
    Mideast powers play complex politics amid raging Gaza war
    Peter Apps