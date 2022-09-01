Malaysia's former first lady Rosmah sentenced to 10 years in jail for graft

Her lawyers had asked for a one-day jail sentence, while prosecutors sought "maximum or near maximum."

Rosmah, 70, had pleaded not guilty to the three charges of soliciting and receiving bribes between 2016 and 2017 to help a company secure a $279 million solar power supply project from Najib's government.

Prosecutors say Rosmah sought a bribe of 187.5 million ringgit ($41.80 million), and received 6.5 million ringgit from an official of the company that won the project.

Rosmah has argued that she was framed by her former aide as well as several government and company officials involved in the project.

She also faces 17 charges of money laundering and tax evasion in a separate case.

Her lawyer Jagjit Singh said Rosmah was shocked with the verdict.

"The fine imposed today is unprecedented...To say she is upset is putting it mildly," he told reporters after the sentencing.

Last week, Najib began serving a 12-year jail sentence after Malaysia's top court upheld his conviction in a case linked to a multibillion-dollar graft scandal at state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB). He remains on trial in four other corruption cases.

Najib was voted out of power amid public outrage over the 1MDB scandal, which is the subject of corruption and money laundering investigations in at least six countries.

The US Department of Justice alleges that $4.5 billion were stolen from 1MDB, about $1 billion of which made their way into Najib's personal bank accounts.

Some of the funds stolen from 1MDB were used to buy jewellery for Rosmah, including a $27 million pink diamond necklace, US lawsuits say.