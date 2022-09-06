Protests across Indonesia as anger mounts over fuel price increase

Thousands of people rallied in Indonesia's biggest cities on Tuesday, demanding the government reverse its first subsidised fuel price increase in eight years amid soaring inflation.

Under pressure to control a ballooning energy subsidy budget, President Joko Widodo on Saturday said he had little choice but to cut the subsidy and let fuel prices rise by about 30% in the country of 270 million people. Oil prices are about 32% higher than a year ago.

Protests took place in and around the capital, Jakarta, and in the cities of Surabaya, Makassar, Kendari, Aceh, and Yogyakarta, among a series of demonstrations led by students and labour groups that police say could draw big crowds this week.

Thousands of police were deployed across Jakarta, many guarding petrol stations, fearing they could become targets of mounting anger over a price increase that unions say will hurt workers and the urban poor the most.