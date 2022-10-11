    বাংলা

    Thai PM orders tighter gun control, drugs crackdown after mass killing

    Prayuth has instructed authorities to proactively search and test for the use of illicit drugs among officials and communities, and step up treatment for addicts

    Reuters
    Published : 11 Oct 2022, 02:20 AM
    Updated : 11 Oct 2022, 02:20 AM

    Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha on Monday ordered law enforcement agencies to tighten gun ownership rules and crack down on drug use following a mass killing by an ex-policeman at a daycare centre that left has the nation in shock.

    A total of 36 people including 24 children were killed in a knife and gun rampage last week by an ex-cop who later killed himself in Uthai Sawan, a town 500 km (310 miles) northeast of Bangkok. It was one of the worst child death tolls in a massacre by a single killer in recent history.

    Prayuth has instructed authorities to proactively search and test for the use of illicit drugs among officials and communities, and step up treatment for addicts, government spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri said in a statement.

    The prime minister has ordered government registrars to revoke the gun licenses of registered owners who have reportedly behaved in a way that "threatens society" and "creates chaos or causes unrest", Anucha said, alongside a crackdown on illegal gun sales, weapons smuggling, and the use of illegal firearms.

    Thai authorities plan to recall guns from officials and police officers who have misused their firearms or have behaved aggressively on duty.

    Regular mental health checks will also be required for gun license applicants and holder, Police Chief Police General Damrongsak Kittprapas told reporters.

    Gun ownership is high in Thailand compared with some other countries in Southeast Asia. Illegal weapons, many brought in from strife-torn countries, are common.

    RELATED STORIES
    New Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob waves from a car, as he leaves after the inauguration ceremony, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia August 21, 2021.
    Malaysian PM calls for early election
    Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob dissolved parliament on Monday, paving the way for national elections to be held in the coming weeks
    Packages of Bio Farma's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine are seen at Command Center and Vaccine Distribution Management System (SMDV) of Bio Farma in Bandung, West Java province, Indonesia, Jan 7, 2021.
    Indonesia in talks with African countries to export homemade COVID shot
    Export prospects for the vaccine are seen limited as the COVID shots are in oversupply globally and Indovac is not developed to target the dominant omicron variant
    A research student Muhammad Haziq Ramli shows Terer, a robotic exoskeleton during a testing of the prototype at a palm oil plantation in Yong Peng, Johor, Malaysia, Sept 8, 2022.
    Malaysia's palm planters eye robots, drones to combat labour crunch
    Malaysian producers are racing to mechanise as they face a third annual fall in output, along with losses estimated at $4.4 billion, because of the labour crunch
    A flower tribute is seen in front of the daycare centre, following a mass shooting in the town of Uthai Sawan in the province of Nong Bua Lam Phu, Thailand, Oct 8, 2022.
    Thailand mourns children slain in massacre
    Hundreds of people gather in temples, offering candles, toys and prayers to mark the lives of over 30 mostly child victims of the rampage that sent shock around the world

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher