Malaysian prosecutors rest case against ex-PM Najib in final 1MDB appeal

Malaysian prosecutors on Friday wrapped up their arguments against former premier Najib Razak's final bid to overturn a 12-year jail sentence for corruption, saying he was aware that he had received funds from an "unlawful activity."

Najib's lawyers declined to present their case in court this week, citing insufficient time to prepare. They had submitted written arguments before the proceedings began.

It is unclear how the Federal Court will proceed when it resumes on Tuesday. It could potentially either deliver its verdict or set a new date for its decision.