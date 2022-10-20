How Malaysia's election system works

Malaysia will hold a general election on Nov 19, its election commission said on Thursday.

Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob dissolved parliament on Oct 10 and called for snap polls, saying an election would end years of political instability.

Here is a breakdown of how Malaysian elections work:

THE ELECTION SYSTEM

Malaysia is a parliamentary democracy, and a constitutional monarchy in which the king plays a largely ceremonial role, although he has certain discretionary powers.

Elections are held every five years unless the prime minister calls for an early poll.

The election process is based on the 'first-past-the-post' system, which means the party or coalition that wins 112 seats – the number needed for a simple majority in the 222-seat lower house of parliament – will form a government.