    বাংলা

    Thai PM frontrunner attends Pride parade, promising same-sex marriage, gender identity rights

    Thai laws and traditional institutions have yet to reflect changing social attitudes and still discriminate against LGBT people and same-sex couples, political activists say

    Reuters
    Published : 5 June 2023, 07:53 AM
    Updated : 5 June 2023, 07:53 AM

    The frontrunner to be Thailand's next prime minister joined a Pride parade in Bangkok on Sunday, promising to pass a law that would allow same-sex marriage and gender identity rights if he becomes premier.

    Thousands of LGBTQ+ people, their allies and political leaders marched through central Bangkok, marking Pride month and promoting gender equality in the second official Pride parade to be held in the country.

    Marchers waved rainbow flags with one holding a placard that said "freedom to choose gender" and another that said "love is love," in rainbow colours. Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt said that over 50,000 people joined this year's Pride parade, more than double the attendance of last year's event.

    Political figures joining the parade included Pita Limjaroenrat, leader of the progressive Move Forward party, which is pushing to lead a coalition after winning the most seats in a May 14 general election when voters made clear their hope of ending almost 10 years of rule by the military and military-backed governments.

    "Once the government is formed we will support Marriage Equality (Act), Gender Identity (Act) and several others, including welfare," Pita told reporters at the parade.

    "These few things will make the celebration of diversity in Pride Month into pride always," he said.

    The coalition, which consisted of eight political parties, has made a joint pledge to pass laws, including the Marriage Equality Act, to ensure equal rights for all couples regardless of gender, after the passage of the draft law and related legislations were stalled in parliament under the previous government.

    Thailand has one of Asia's most open and visible lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender communities, but many political activists say Thai laws and traditional institutions have yet to reflect changing social attitudes and still discriminate against LGBT people and same-sex couples.

    RELATED STORIES
    The company logo is seen on the Micron Technology Inc. offices in Shanghai, China May 25, 2023.
    US 'won't tolerate' China's ban on Micron chips: commerce secretary
    China's cyberspace regulator said on May 21 that Micron, the biggest US memory chip maker, had failed its network security review
    Jesus Ociel Baena, who identifies as non-binary person, poses for a photo after receiving the non-binary passport during the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia, in Mexico City, Mexico, May 17, 2023.
    In Mexico, new non-binary passport can now sidestep male or female box
    Under the new passport policy, non-binary Mexicans who do not identify as either a man or a woman can now respond with an "X" on paperwork
    Confiscated drugs are pictured as Thai authorities are about to destroy them in Bangkok, Thailand July 5, 2022. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
    Asia synthetic drug trade expands: UN
    High volumes of methamphetamine continue to be produced in Shan State, Myanmar and trafficked from there through Thailand and Laos
    Tourists from mainland China dressed in traditional Thai costumes visit Wat Arun temple ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year as China reopens the border in Bangkok, Thailand January 18, 2023.
    1m Chinese tourists visited from January to mid-May: Thailand
    The government expects the number of Chinese visitors to meet its target of 5 million this year

    Opinion

    Save our planet: #BeatPlasticPollution
    Tasneem Hossain
    Kosovo violence gives NATO, Europe an unwanted crisis
    Peter Apps
    Henry Kissinger at 100: controversial policymaker and brilliant scholar
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    AI comes of age on jets and ships, prompting fears about where it's headed
    Peter Apps