Thai PM frontrunner attends Pride parade, promising same-sex marriage, gender identity rights

The frontrunner to be Thailand's next prime minister joined a Pride parade in Bangkok on Sunday, promising to pass a law that would allow same-sex marriage and gender identity rights if he becomes premier.

Thousands of LGBTQ+ people, their allies and political leaders marched through central Bangkok, marking Pride month and promoting gender equality in the second official Pride parade to be held in the country.

Marchers waved rainbow flags with one holding a placard that said "freedom to choose gender" and another that said "love is love," in rainbow colours. Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt said that over 50,000 people joined this year's Pride parade, more than double the attendance of last year's event.