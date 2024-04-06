Women in UK finance earn a third less than male colleagues, data shows

SLOW PROGRESS

The slow pace of progress has prompted questions as to why the gap is not shrinking more quickly.

"Finance sector employers need to ask themselves some hard questions about why women are not reaching their top ranks - and earning the pay that goes with those jobs," Ann Francke, CEO of the Chartered Management Institute, told Reuters.

HSBC disclosed a mean pay gap of 43.2 percent in 2023, across all its UK entities. In 2022, it reported a 45.2 percent mean average gap between female and male earnings.

More than half the bank's staff are female, 62 percent of which are in junior roles, HSBC said. Just under a third of its senior leadership team were women at Apr 5, 2023, up 1.4 percentage points on 2022.

The mean pay gap across Morgan Stanley's UK workforce narrowed to 40.1 percent from 40.8 percent, while Barclays closed its mean pay gap by 2.3 percentage points to 33.6 percent in 2023.

JP Morgan disclosed a 1.5 percentage point fall in its mean pay gap to 26.1 percent. The US bank said representation of women in senior UK roles stood at 29.5 percent as of February 2024, its highest level since 2018.

Standard Chartered's mean pay gap narrowed the most percentage points across the banks reviewed by Reuters, to 22 percent in 2023 from 29 percent the year prior.

The Asia-focused bank reported a positive trend in women taking leadership roles, up from 25 percent in December 2016 to 32.5 percent at end-December 2023.

Among insurers and asset managers, Aviva said its mean pay gap dropped to 21.3 percent in 2023, from 24.3 percent the year prior. Abrdn disclosed a 3.9 percentage point narrowing to 24.8 percent in 2023. But Legal & General said its pay gap widened, coming in at 21.3 percent in 2023 from 20.9 percent the year prior.